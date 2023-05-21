Insider Selling: Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Insider Sells $862,913.12 in Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) insider Thomas Tu sold 12,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $862,913.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 386,478 shares in the company, valued at $27,389,695.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Thomas Tu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Inari Medical alerts:

On Monday, February 27th, Thomas Tu sold 10,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $567,200.00.

Inari Medical Trading Down 6.8 %

Inari Medical stock opened at $62.17 on Friday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.59 and a twelve month high of $86.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.30 and a beta of 1.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inari Medical

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.19. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $116.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Inari Medical in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Inari Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Inari Medical by 40.9% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Inari Medical in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Inari Medical by 42.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NARI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Inari Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Inari Medical from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.11.

About Inari Medical

(Get Rating)

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.