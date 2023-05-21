American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.19.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AEP. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $82.50 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $86.56 on Tuesday. American Electric Power has a 12 month low of $80.30 and a 12 month high of $105.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.38. The firm has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.45.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 85.79%.

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $90,751.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,099.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $630,651.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,975,213.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $90,751.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,099.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,001 shares of company stock valued at $7,213,309. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after buying an additional 30,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

