K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Trading 1.8% Higher

Shares of K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF – Get Rating) traded up 1.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.59 and last traded at $4.56. 43,787 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 71,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.48.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of K92 Mining from C$9.25 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.52.

K92 Mining, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits. The company was founded by Bryan Slusarchuk Jr. on March 22, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

