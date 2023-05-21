Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.35 and last traded at $19.49. Approximately 1,025 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.65.

Global X Education ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 million, a PE ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.42.

Get Global X Education ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Education ETF in the second quarter worth about $151,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X Education ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Global X Education ETF by 67.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 17,836 shares in the last quarter.

About Global X Education ETF

The Global X Education ETF (EDUT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Education Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies providing products and services that facilitate education. EDUT was launched on Jul 10, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Education ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Education ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.