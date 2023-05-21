Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Trading Down 0.3%

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY – Get Rating) was down 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.74 and last traded at $2.76. Approximately 3,048 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.77.
Atos Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.46.
Atos Company Profile
Atos SE engages in the provision of digital transformation. It offers end-to-end orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications and digital workplace solutions. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Bezons, France.
