Perseus Mining (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) Trading 3.8% Higher

Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.35 and last traded at $1.35. 5,535 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 10,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.46.

About Perseus Mining

Perseus Mining Ltd. engages in production of gold, mineral exploration and gold project development. It operates through the following segments: Edikan, Sissingué, Yaouré, and Corporate & Other. The Edikan, Sissingué and Yaouré segments engages in mining, mineral exploration, evaluation and development activities.

