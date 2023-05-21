Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIND) Trading Down 4.6%

Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIND – Get Rating) dropped 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.56. Approximately 25,092 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 30,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

Viking Energy Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.40.

About Viking Energy Group

Viking Energy Group, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company owns oil and gas leases in Kansas, Missouri, Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Viking Investments Group, Inc and changed its name to Viking Energy Group, Inc in March 2017.

