Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW) Shares Down 0.9%

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTW – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.35 and last traded at $10.40. 56,900 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 951% from the average session volume of 5,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.49.

Ottawa Bancorp Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of $26.52 million, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.16.

Get Ottawa Bancorp alerts:

Ottawa Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Ottawa Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 55.00%.

About Ottawa Bancorp

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which offers residential real estate mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit and to a lesser extent, non-residential real estate, multi-family and construction loans. It also provides commercial and industrial loans and other consumer loans. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, ?Non-Residential Real Estate, ?One-to-four Family Residential, Multi-Family Residential, Consumer Direct, and Purchased Auto.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ottawa Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ottawa Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.