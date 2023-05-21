ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Momentum Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:MTUL) Trading Up 0.9%

ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Momentum Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:MTUL – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.28 and last traded at $15.28. 3,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 2,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.15.

ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Momentum Factor TR ETN Stock Up 0.9 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.12.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Momentum Factor TR ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Momentum Factor TR ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.