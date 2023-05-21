Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF – Get Rating) traded down 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.15 and last traded at $19.15. 236 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.20.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Vonovia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays downgraded Vonovia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.40.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.73.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

