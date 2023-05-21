HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments (OTCMKTS:HKCVF) Stock Price Up 2.5%

HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Limited (OTCMKTS:HKCVF – Get Rating) traded up 2.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.63 and last traded at $0.63. 165,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 445% from the average session volume of 30,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.65.

HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Company Profile

HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong Island and Lamma Island. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 6 coal-fired units, 5 oil-fired gas turbine units, 3 gas-fired combined-cycle units, 1 solar power system, and 1 wind turbine with an installed capacity of 3,617 megawatts.

