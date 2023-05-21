EGF Theramed Health (OTCMKTS:EVAHF) Shares Down 12.5%

Shares of EGF Theramed Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVAHF – Get Rating) were down 12.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 155 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

EGF Theramed Health Stock Down 12.5 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average of $0.54.

About EGF Theramed Health

(Get Rating)

EGF Theramed Health Corp. is a health technology company, which engages in the provision of online services for monitoring and treating common health problems. Its technologies used in the extraction and purification of botanical extracts and the creation of extract formulations, as well as medical monitoring device technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EGF Theramed Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EGF Theramed Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.