Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Covalon Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVALF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 7.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.43 and last traded at $1.43. Approximately 3,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 5,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

Covalon Technologies Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.63. The stock has a market cap of $35.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of -0.52.

Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Covalon Technologies had a negative return on equity of 32.72% and a negative net margin of 44.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 million for the quarter.

About Covalon Technologies

Covalon Technologies Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of patent-protected medical products. It focuses on the wound care, infection management, and surgical procedures. The firm sells its products under the brand name Covalon. Its products categories include advanced wound care, vascular access, perioperative care, and urology.

