Brickability Group (LON:BRCK) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 63.26 ($0.79) and last traded at GBX 64 ($0.80). Approximately 30,546 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 423,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64.50 ($0.81).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brickability Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.
Brickability Group Trading Down 0.8 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.14. The firm has a market cap of £192.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,066.67 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 65.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 67.54.
Brickability Group Cuts Dividend
About Brickability Group
Brickability Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks and Building Materials; Roofing Services; and Heating, Plumbing and Joinery. The company offers facing bricks, blocks, ceramic paving products, rain screen cladding systems, architectural masonry, tiles, and slates; and concrete roof tiles, prefabricated flint blocks, and loose walling stones, as well as joinery materials, radiators, heated towel rails, underfloor heating systems, and associated parts and accessories.
See Also
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Brickability Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brickability Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.