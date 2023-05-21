Brickability Group (LON:BRCK) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 63.26 ($0.79) and last traded at GBX 64 ($0.80). Approximately 30,546 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 423,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64.50 ($0.81).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brickability Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

Brickability Group Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.14. The firm has a market cap of £192.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,066.67 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 65.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 67.54.

Brickability Group Cuts Dividend

About Brickability Group

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th were issued a GBX 1.01 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. Brickability Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

Brickability Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks and Building Materials; Roofing Services; and Heating, Plumbing and Joinery. The company offers facing bricks, blocks, ceramic paving products, rain screen cladding systems, architectural masonry, tiles, and slates; and concrete roof tiles, prefabricated flint blocks, and loose walling stones, as well as joinery materials, radiators, heated towel rails, underfloor heating systems, and associated parts and accessories.

