Rogers Sugar (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) Shares Down 0.7%

Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.48 and last traded at $4.48. 20,006 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 621% from the average session volume of 2,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Rogers Sugar from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Rogers Sugar Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.42.

About Rogers Sugar

Rogers Sugar, Inc engages in the refining, packaging, and marketing of sugar and maple products. Its products include brown sugar, by-products, dry blending, granulated sugar, icing sugar, jam and jelly mix, liquid sugar, organic sugar, plantation raw sugar, stevia, and syrups. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

