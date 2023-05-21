Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) Stock Price Down 5%

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.38. 241,869 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,779,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PBLA shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Panbela Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Panbela Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded Panbela Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th.

Panbela Therapeutics Trading Down 5.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Panbela Therapeutics

Panbela Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PBLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($5.68) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBLA. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Panbela Therapeutics by 46,589.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 190,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 190,085 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Panbela Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in Panbela Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Panbela Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 9.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Panbela Therapeutics Company Profile

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of disruptive therapeutics for medical purposes. It focuses on development programs that target diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatic cancer and pancreatitis. The firm’s product candidate, SBP-101, is a proprietary polyamine analogue designed to induce polyamine metabolic inhibition (PMI), a metabolic pathway of critical importance in multiple tumor types.

Further Reading

