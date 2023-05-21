PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY) Trading Up 4.2%

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.37 and last traded at $23.37. Approximately 235 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.43.

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.40.

About PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk

(Get Rating)

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk engages in the food manufacturing and processing business. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Branded Product, Bogasari, Agribusiness, and Distribution. The Consumer Branded Products segment focuses on the production of consumer branded products, which include noodles, dairy, snack foods, food seasonings, nutrition and special foods, and beverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.