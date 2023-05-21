PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Shares of PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY – Get Rating) traded down 6.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.00 and last traded at $8.00. 1,283 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 2,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.57.

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Trading Down 6.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.57 and its 200 day moving average is $10.38.

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk engages in the integrated coal mining, logistics, and power businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining and Trading, Mining Services, and Others. The Coal Mining and Trading segment produces and distributes thermal coal. The Mining Services segment provides exploration, drilling, transportation, logistical support, and overburden mining removal services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.