Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:DEMZ) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:DEMZ – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.49 and last traded at $25.49. Approximately 407 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 2,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.64.

Democratic Large Cap Core ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.05 and its 200 day moving average is $24.96. The firm has a market cap of $22.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Democratic Large Cap Core ETF stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:DEMZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned about 0.14% of Democratic Large Cap Core ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Democratic Large Cap Core ETF

The Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (DEMZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Democratic Large Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies whose employees are highly supportive of Democratic candidates. DEMZ was launched on Nov 2, 2020 and is managed by RAM.

