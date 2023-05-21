Sweet Earth (OTCMKTS:SEHCF) Stock Price Up 124.4%

Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF – Get Rating) shares rose 124.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 340 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 6,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.19.

Sweet Earth Holdings Corporation cultivates, processes, and sells hemp cannabidiol (CBD) products in the United States and Spain. The company offers CBD and hemp infused facial products, including CBD hydration creams, oat and honey cleansers, and soothing CBD lip balms; and botanicals and essential oils, such as balancing CBD jasmine oils, soothing CBD bath salt soaks, invigorating CBD neem and turmeric scrubs, and aloe-infused CBD hand sanitizers for body and skin care.

