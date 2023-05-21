Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF – Get Rating) were up 2.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.37 and last traded at $20.37. Approximately 53 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on THNPF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Technip Energies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Technip Energies in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company.

Technip Energies Trading Up 2.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.82.

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an engineering and technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. The company operates through two segments, Projects Delivery, and Technology, Products and Services.

Further Reading

