QHSLab (OTCMKTS:USAQ) Trading 174.4% Higher

QHSLab, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAQ – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 174.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. 11,238 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 131% from the average session volume of 4,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QHSLab in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

QHSLab Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.11.

QHSLab Company Profile

QHSLab, Inc operates as a medical device technology and software as a service company. It focuses on enabling primary care physicians to increase their revenues by providing them with relevant, value-based tools to evaluate, and treat chronic disease through reimbursable procedures. Its products will enable physicians to diagnose and treat patients with chronic diseases which they historically have referred to specialists.

