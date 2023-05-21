Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:BFGCD) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:BFGCD – Get Rating) traded down 2.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.72 and last traded at $0.80. 113,143 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 66,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

Augusta Gold Stock Down 4.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.15. The stock has a market cap of $46.75 million, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.19.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Augusta Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augusta Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.