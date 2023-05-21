Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) Shares Down 1.9%

Entrée Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ERLFF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.89 and last traded at $0.89. 2,047 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 17,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Entrée Resources from C$1.80 to C$1.95 in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

Get Entrée Resources alerts:

Entrée Resources Trading Down 1.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average is $0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $176.55 million, a P/E ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 1.13.

About Entrée Resources

Entrée Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and mining of gold. Its projects include Oyu Tolgoi mining and Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi. The company was founded by Cary Pinkowski on July 19, 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Entrée Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrée Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.