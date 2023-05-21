Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Rating) rose 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.24 and last traded at $9.20. Approximately 2,970 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 2,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Mid-Southern Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th.

Mid-Southern Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $26.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.28.

Mid-Southern Bancorp Announces Dividend

Mid-Southern Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MSVB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Mid-Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $2.29 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Mid-Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-Southern Bancorp by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-Southern Bancorp by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 214,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 6,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-Southern Bancorp by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.48% of the company’s stock.

Mid-Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc is the savings and loan holding company of Mid-Southern Savings Bank. It originates from one-to-four family residential real estate loans including home equity lines of credit, commercial, multifamily real estate, and construction loans. The firm offers commercial business and other consumer loans.

See Also

