Stifel Nicolaus Raises Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target to $165.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $132.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $141.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $144.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $137.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Take-Two Interactive Software has a fifty-two week low of $90.00 and a fifty-two week high of $141.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.64.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($4.30). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 21.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total value of $8,347,024.12. Following the transaction, the president now owns 262,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,078,237.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 92,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,992,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,491,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth $411,102,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

