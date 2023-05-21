Wedbush Boosts Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target to $154.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Wedbush from $130.00 to $154.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TTWO has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $141.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $144.31.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $137.43 on Thursday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $141.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.63 and its 200-day moving average is $111.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($4.30). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 21.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total value of $8,347,024.12. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 262,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,078,237.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,867,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 92,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,031,000 after purchasing an additional 10,860 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 25,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

