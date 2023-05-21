Insider Buying: Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Director Acquires $291,800.00 in Stock

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) Director Leslie T. Chao purchased 10,000 shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.18 per share, with a total value of $291,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,530.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PECO opened at $28.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 61.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.96. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.07 and a 1-year high of $35.90.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.0933 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 238.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

PECO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PECO. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 183.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

