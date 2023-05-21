Morgan Stanley Boosts Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target to $158.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $158.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $141.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $144.31.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $137.43 on Thursday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a twelve month low of $90.00 and a twelve month high of $141.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($4.30). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total value of $8,347,024.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 262,678 shares in the company, valued at $32,078,237.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 23.2% during the first quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 20,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 161.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

