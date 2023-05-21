Insider Selling: Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Director Sells $580,500.00 in Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $580,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,330,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,105,920.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Coursera Trading Down 2.0 %

Coursera stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. Coursera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $17.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.19 and a 200 day moving average of $12.51.

Get Coursera alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coursera

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COUR. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Coursera by 4.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 339,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 15,229 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Coursera by 1,140.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 33,127 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Coursera by 7.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,095,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,143,000 after acquiring an additional 150,824 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $768,000. 62.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coursera Company Profile

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COUR shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Coursera from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Coursera from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Coursera from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coursera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.08.

(Get Rating)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.