Insider Selling: Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Director Sells $580,500.00 in Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $580,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,330,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,105,920.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Coursera Trading Down 2.0 %
Coursera stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. Coursera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $17.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.19 and a 200 day moving average of $12.51.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coursera
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COUR. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Coursera by 4.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 339,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 15,229 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Coursera by 1,140.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 33,127 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Coursera by 7.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,095,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,143,000 after acquiring an additional 150,824 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $768,000. 62.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Coursera Company Profile
Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.
Further Reading
