Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TTWO. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $141.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $144.31.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $137.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.64. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52 week low of $90.00 and a 52 week high of $141.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of -20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($4.30). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total transaction of $8,347,024.12. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 262,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,078,237.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 23.2% during the first quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 20,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 161.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.