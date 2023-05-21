Bank of America Increases Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target to $149.00

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $146.00 to $149.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ALL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Allstate from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $141.31.

Allstate Stock Performance

ALL opened at $117.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.28, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.58. Allstate has a 1-year low of $103.20 and a 1-year high of $142.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Insider Activity

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Allstate will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allstate

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.9% in the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 48.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

Further Reading

