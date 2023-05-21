Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

PLRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Pliant Therapeutics Trading Down 1.4 %

Pliant Therapeutics stock opened at $21.84 on Thursday. Pliant Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.68 and a one year high of $36.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 25.41 and a quick ratio of 25.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pliant Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PLRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.02). Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,359.22% and a negative return on equity of 39.05%. The business had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 million. Research analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 35,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $937,190.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,286,449.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Pliant Therapeutics news, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 2,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $77,074.83. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 50,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,637.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 35,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $937,190.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,753 shares in the company, valued at $7,286,449.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,705,880. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pliant Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLRX. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 500,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 107,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pliant Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

