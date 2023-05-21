Compass Point Trims Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) Target Price to $34.00

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Compass Point from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

MODG has been the topic of several other reports. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.50.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Down 5.5 %

MODG opened at $16.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a 1-year low of $16.38 and a 1-year high of $25.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Topgolf Callaway Brands ( NYSE:MODG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Topgolf Callaway Brands will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian P. Lynch purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.79 per share, for a total transaction of $177,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,665 shares in the company, valued at $1,701,880.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III bought 5,000 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.12 per share, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 822,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,082,158.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian P. Lynch bought 10,000 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.79 per share, for a total transaction of $177,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 95,665 shares in the company, valued at $1,701,880.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Topgolf Callaway Brands

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MODG. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the Golf Equipment and Apparel, Gear, and Other segments. The Golf Equipment segment focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment refers to the development and sale of soft goods under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

