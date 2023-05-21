BTIG Research Trims Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Target Price to $2.00

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BTIG Research from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

BNGO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on Bionano Genomics from $6.00 to $4.80 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Bionano Genomics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

NASDAQ BNGO opened at $0.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.23. Bionano Genomics has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.74.

In other Bionano Genomics news, CFO Christopher P. Stewart purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.67 per share, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,373 shares in the company, valued at $188,519.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 146.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 6,873 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 26.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on the genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

