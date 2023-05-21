ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ICL. Barclays reduced their price target on ICL Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ICL Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ICL Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ICL Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.33.

ICL Group Price Performance

ICL stock opened at $6.47 on Thursday. ICL Group has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.12.

ICL Group Increases Dividend

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. ICL Group had a return on equity of 35.99% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ICL Group will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1132 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.29%.

Institutional Trading of ICL Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in ICL Group by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 63,555,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $459,729,000 after purchasing an additional 18,273,053 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in ICL Group by 199.5% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,144,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760,561 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in ICL Group by 130.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,803,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720,610 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in ICL Group in the 1st quarter valued at $14,865,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ICL Group in the 4th quarter valued at $15,849,000. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

