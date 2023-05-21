Robert W. Baird Raises Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Price Target to $447.00

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $445.00 to $447.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $434.70.
Synopsys Stock Performance
Shares of SNPS stock opened at $408.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $375.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.01. Synopsys has a twelve month low of $267.00 and a twelve month high of $418.40. The company has a market capitalization of $62.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.89, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.18.
Insider Activity at Synopsys
In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total value of $1,565,720.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,559,583.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synopsys
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 5.4% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 340.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 19,185.7% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 47,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 0.7% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 88,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,297,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.
About Synopsys
Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.
