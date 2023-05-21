Robert W. Baird Trims IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Target Price to $28.00

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on IBEX from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on IBEX from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on IBEX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on IBEX from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IBEX currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.83.

IBEX stock opened at $20.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.82. IBEX has a 1-year low of $14.85 and a 1-year high of $31.40. The firm has a market cap of $373.54 million, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.60.

IBEX ( NASDAQ:IBEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. IBEX had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $139.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.94 million. On average, analysts forecast that IBEX will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in IBEX by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 919,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,440,000 after purchasing an additional 24,508 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IBEX by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 575,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,289,000 after purchasing an additional 18,663 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in IBEX by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 452,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,034,000 after purchasing an additional 58,401 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in IBEX by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 408,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of IBEX by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 385,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after buying an additional 18,455 shares during the last quarter. 27.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

