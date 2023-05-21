WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) CAO Sells $165,339.12 in Stock

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $165,339.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,152.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE WEX opened at $177.83 on Friday. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $204.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $177.37 and a 200 day moving average of $175.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.24, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WEX. Citigroup increased their price objective on WEX from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded WEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on WEX from $193.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on WEX from $222.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on WEX from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.90.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in WEX in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WEX in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in WEX in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in WEX by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in WEX in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

