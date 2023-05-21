AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) EVP Sells $158,512.44 in Stock

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) EVP Ted F. Angus sold 5,637 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $158,512.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,991 shares in the company, valued at $2,727,386.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

AssetMark Financial Price Performance

NYSE AMK opened at $28.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.15. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.88 and a 12-month high of $33.00.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $164.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.90 million. AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 11.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of AssetMark Financial

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AssetMark Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AssetMark Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 9.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 1st quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 235,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,242,000 after buying an additional 27,346 shares during the period. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. The company was founded by Ronald Dennis Cordes, Brian O’Toole and Richard Steiny in 1996 and is headquartered in Concord, CA.

Featured Articles

