Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Barry Zwarenstein Sells 2,500 Shares

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $137,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,216,061.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Barry Zwarenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 17th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $712,300.00.

On Friday, March 31st, Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,500 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $175,200.00.

On Wednesday, March 29th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,500 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $162,650.00.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 5,000 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total value of $309,200.00.

On Monday, March 6th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 1,992 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total value of $136,850.40.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 497 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.05, for a total value of $33,820.85.

Shares of FIVN opened at $61.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.61 and a 12-month high of $120.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -49.62 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five9

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.16. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 21.77% and a negative net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $208.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.47 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in Five9 by 12.2% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 50.1% in the third quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 364,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,312,000 after buying an additional 121,595 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in Five9 by 40.6% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 110,838 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,311,000 after buying an additional 31,991 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 15.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,400,000 after acquiring an additional 18,363 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on FIVN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Five9 in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Five9 from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Northland Securities upped their price target on Five9 from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.57.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

