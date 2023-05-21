Gary Merrill Sells 2,235 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Stock

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) CFO Gary Merrill sold 2,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $143,665.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,359,798.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Gary Merrill also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 6th, Gary Merrill sold 4,492 shares of Commvault Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total transaction of $264,668.64.
Commvault Systems Stock Performance
CVLT stock opened at $65.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.02, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.60. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.26 and a 52-week high of $69.16.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commvault Systems
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently issued reports on CVLT. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.20.
About Commvault Systems
Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. Its products include Data Protection and insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ.
