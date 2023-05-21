Alan Higginson Sells 1,000 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.95, for a total transaction of $139,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,583.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of F5 stock opened at $142.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.79. F5, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.05 and a 52-week high of $174.38.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.11. F5 had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $703.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,830,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,427,188,000 after purchasing an additional 96,873 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,846,893 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $851,834,000 after purchasing an additional 163,465 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,598,530 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $815,650,000 after purchasing an additional 450,665 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,880,484 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $419,658,000 after purchasing an additional 94,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,767,471 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $257,498,000 after purchasing an additional 22,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of F5 from $156.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of F5 from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of F5 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of F5 from $166.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F5 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.13.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

