Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) Trading Down 1.4%

Xiaomi Co. (OTCMKTS:XIACF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.38 and last traded at $1.38. Approximately 8,006 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 11,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.
Xiaomi Trading Down 1.4 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.46.
About Xiaomi
Xiaomi Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of smartphone, hardware and software products. Its business covers power bank, audio, camera and lifestyle. Xiaomi doing business through three business segments-Hardware, E-commerce & New Retail and Internet services. Its products include power bank pro, headphones, in-ear headphones pro, bluetooth headset basic with dock, bluetooth speaker, sphere camera, home security camera, action camera, robot builder, electric scooter, bedside lamp, and body composition scale.
