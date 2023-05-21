CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of CNX stock opened at $15.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.50. CNX Resources has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $24.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 4.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in CNX Resources by 4.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in CNX Resources by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in CNX Resources by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC grew its stake in CNX Resources by 1.0% during the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 82,572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through the following segments: Shale, Coalbed Methane, and Other Gas. The Shale segment refers to primary reserves, production, and capital investments.

