Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

VLO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Valero Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $176.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $151.43.

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE VLO opened at $111.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.29 and its 200-day moving average is $128.90. Valero Energy has a one year low of $96.93 and a one year high of $150.39.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 22.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

Institutional Trading of Valero Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 21.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after buying an additional 17,844 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 12.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 21.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

