Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Piper Sandler

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Berry from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Berry from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Get Berry alerts:

Berry Price Performance

Berry stock opened at $6.82 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.55 and a 200-day moving average of $8.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.69 million, a P/E ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.18. Berry has a 52-week low of $6.48 and a 52-week high of $11.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Berry Cuts Dividend

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $254.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.40 million. Berry had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 24.35%. Berry’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Berry will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. Berry’s payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Insider Transactions at Berry

In other news, Chairman Arthur T. Smith sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total value of $821,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 664,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,452,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Arthur T. Smith sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total value of $821,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 664,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,452,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Danielle E. Hunter sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $247,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 188,757 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,132.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 230,000 shares of company stock worth $1,794,800. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Berry

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Berry in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Berry by 525.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,147 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Berry during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Berry by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,844 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Berry by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period. 97.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Berry

(Get Rating)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.