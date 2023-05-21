Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) PT Raised to $347.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $325.00 to $347.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $298.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $300.50.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $313.61 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical has a 1-year low of $180.07 and a 1-year high of $315.20. The company has a market capitalization of $109.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.59.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total transaction of $286,272.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,516.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total value of $501,399.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total value of $286,272.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,516.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,276 shares of company stock worth $18,253,410 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

