Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Price Target Cut to $47.00

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NOG has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Thursday. They set a sell rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.30.

Shares of NOG opened at $31.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.02. Northern Oil and Gas has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.25 and its 200-day moving average is $32.34.

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $582.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.37 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 86.66% and a net margin of 60.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 137.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,915,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322,462 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 5.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,803,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,497,000 after acquiring an additional 354,002 shares during the last quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 400.6% in the fourth quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 5,113,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,607,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092,342 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 12.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,515,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,625,000 after acquiring an additional 494,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,743,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,615,000 after acquiring an additional 20,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

