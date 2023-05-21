Piper Sandler Boosts Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target to $168.00

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $167.00 to $168.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Hess from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Hess from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Hess from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $169.00.

Hess Stock Up 0.3 %

HES stock opened at $133.55 on Thursday. Hess has a 12 month low of $90.34 and a 12 month high of $160.52. The firm has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Hess Cuts Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. Hess had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hess will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,500 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $993,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,404,210.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,500 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $993,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,404,210.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,380 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $464,445.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,575,251.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,721 shares of company stock worth $7,391,691 in the last quarter. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hess

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HES. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hess in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hess by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Hess by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Hess by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Featured Articles

